OSLO, March 11 A consortium of 33 oil firms has awarded contracts to PGS and Schlumberger unit WesternGeco to acquire seismic data in the Norwegian sector of the southeast Barents Sea, operator Statoil said on Tuesday.

The survey covers blocks proposed for the 23rd oil licensing round on Norway's continental shelf. It is the first time the Southeast Barents Sea, an offshore zone that borders Russia, will made be available to oil firms.