OSLO Oct 11 Norwegian oil firm Statoil has hit dry wells when looking to determine the size of the Volve oilfield in the North Sea.

In June Statoil found between 3.8 million and 4.4 million barrels of recoverable oil at the field, on top of an earlier find of 8.8 million to 9.4 million barrels.

The other partners in the Volve field are Total and ExxonMobil.