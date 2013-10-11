BRIEF-Moody's says U.S. apparel and footwear companies remain challenged
* Moody's - US apparel and footwear companies remain challenged by strong dollar, weak retail traffic
OSLO Oct 11 Norwegian oil firm Statoil has hit dry wells when looking to determine the size of the Volve oilfield in the North Sea.
In June Statoil found between 3.8 million and 4.4 million barrels of recoverable oil at the field, on top of an earlier find of 8.8 million to 9.4 million barrels.
The other partners in the Volve field are Total and ExxonMobil.
* Moody's - US apparel and footwear companies remain challenged by strong dollar, weak retail traffic
NEW YORK, March 7 Chinese telecommunications equipment maker ZTE Corp has agreed to plead guilty and pay $892 million to settle with U.S. authorities over allegations it violated U.S. laws restricting the sale of American-made technology to Iran, the company said on Tuesday.
WUERZBURG, Germany, March 7 A German court rejected a temporary injunction against Facebook on Tuesday in a case brought by a Syrian refugee who sued the social networking site for failing to remove faked posts linking him to crimes and militant attacks.