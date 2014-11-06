* Takes Transocean, Songa rigs out of fleet

* Suspension until end 2014, may be extended

* Already suspended or cancelled rig contracts this year (Adds detail)

OSLO, Nov 6 Norwegian energy firm Statoil idled two drilling rigs on Thursday due to high costs and lack of work, as it continues to scale back operations when a year ago it was paying near record rates to secure drilling capacity.

The firm is cutting capital expenditure, delaying or cancelling projects to save cash after a ten-year spending spree and a nearly 30 percent fall in crude prices since June.

Statoil said it suspended a Transocean and a Songa Offshore rig until the end of the year and may extend those suspension as it seeks drilling prospects.

"Unfortunately we are now in a situation of overcapacity, high costs and lower profitability," Jon Arnt Jacobsen, Statoil's chief procurement officer, said.

Oil firms paid more than $600,000 per day for top specification deepwater rigs last year but rates have dipped under $400,000 recently. The market is struggling with overcapacity as speculative, uncontracted vessels, ordered during the boom times, are delivered.

Statoil has already suspended or cancelled several rig contracts this year, including with Saipem and Diamond Offshore.

"We are working on the hypothesis that we'll put both rigs back into operation next year but I cannot rule out that Statoil will need to take measures in the rig market in 2015, as we are continuously evaluating the fleet," Tore Aarreberg, Statoil's manager for rig procurement, said.

"It has been difficult to identify the drilling targets and we are now working together with our partners to identify drilling assignments for 2015," Aarreberg added.

Statoil was the most successful offshore explorer last year but struggled to make big finds this year, drilling several dry wells in highly anticipated Arctic prospects.

The vessels suspended include Transocean's harsh environment ultra-deepwater Spitsbergen rig and Songa's semi-submersible Trym.

Songa said Statoil would continue to pay $279,000 per day for the rig while it was idle. Transocean could not be reached for comment.

Songa shares fell 8.4 percent by 1002 GMT. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Editing by Michael Urquhart)