OSLO Nov 6 Norway's Statoil suspended two drilling rigs on Thursday until the end of the year and may even extend the suspension due to overcapacity in its fleet, it said on Thursday.

"The suspension is a result of overcapacity in Statoil's rig portfolio, and unsuccessful attempts to mature alternative assignments for the rig," Statoil's said.

It has suspended work with Transocean's harsh environment ultra-deepwater Spitsbergen rig and with Songa's semi-submersible Trym vessel. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)