Dollar General's sales jump 13.7 pct
March 16 U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported a 13.7 percent increase in quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by higher spending at its stores driven by strong demand for home products.
OSLO Oct 14 Norwegian oil firm Statoil has made its seventh gas discovery off Tanzania and said there could be more in place, the firm said on Tuesday.
The latest discovery in Statoil's block 2 amounted to 1.2 trillion cubic feet, bringing the total gas volumes discovered in the region to 21 trillion cubic feet, it said.
"This discovery has proven the gas play extends into the western part of block 2, which opens additional prospects," the firm said in a statement.
Statoil is the operator of block 2 and has a stake of 35 percent. ExxonMobil holds the other 35 percent. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Louise Heavens)
SAO PAULO, March 16 Brazilian financial technology company Creditas Soluções Financeiras Ltda tapped the asset-backed debt market to raise 50 million reais (US$16 million) for auto loan refinancing, its chief executive said, an area shunned by traditional lenders after soaring delinquencies.
MUNICH, March 16 German investigators searched Audi offices for a second day on Thursday in connection with the emissions scandal still rocking parent Volkswagen, according to the Munich prosecutor's office.