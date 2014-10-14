OSLO Oct 14 Norwegian oil firm Statoil has made its seventh gas discovery off Tanzania and said there could be more in place, the firm said on Tuesday.

The latest discovery in Statoil's block 2 amounted to 1.2 trillion cubic feet, bringing the total gas volumes discovered in the region to 21 trillion cubic feet, it said.

"This discovery has proven the gas play extends into the western part of block 2, which opens additional prospects," the firm said in a statement.

Statoil is the operator of block 2 and has a stake of 35 percent. ExxonMobil holds the other 35 percent. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Louise Heavens)