OSLO Oct 14 Norway's Statoil has found
more gas offshore Tanzania, increasing its total for an eventual
investment decision on a liquefaction plant with Britain's BG
Group, which operates neighbouring exploration blocks, it
said on Tuesday.
Statoil found another 1.2 trillion cubic feet of gas in its
block, taking its total volume in-place to 21 trillion cubic
feet, or about 3.8 billion barrels of oil equivalents.
BG has also found about 15 trillion cubic feet of gross
resources in nearby blocks.
"This discovery has proven the gas play extends into the
western part of block 2, which opens additional prospects,"
Statoil said in a statement. "Opening up a new area will be key
to continuing our successful multi-well programme."
Although Statoil and its partner ExxonMobil have
released few detail on the project, one of BG's partners earlier
said that the volumes in place would support two 5 million tonne
per annum liquefaction units, also known as LNG (liquefied
natural gas) trains, with the final investment decision coming
in 2016 and production beginning around 2020.
Statoil said that before an investment decision was made, it
needed to ensure it had sufficient volumes, managed the
technological and subsurface risk and ensured all legal and
commercial requirements were in place for the investment.
Analysts have said they expect the project to go ahead with
the partners focusing on rapidly expanding LNG markets in places
such as South Korea and Japan.
Statoil is the operator of block 2 and has a stake of 65
percent. ExxonMobil holds the other 35 percent.
At 0735 GMT, Statoil shares were down 0.1 percent,
outperforming a 0.7 percent fall by the European oil and gas
index.
Statoil shares are down 15 percent in the past three months,
weighed down by a drop in oil prices to a near four-year low.
