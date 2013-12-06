OSLO Dec 6 Energy firms Statoil and ExxonMobil have made yet another big gas discovery off Tanzania, Statoil said in a statement on Friday.

The field discovered contained 2-3 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas (360-540 million barrels of oil equivalent or boe), bringing the total gas resources in the area where the companies have a joint license to 3.06 to 3.6 billion boe, Statoil said.