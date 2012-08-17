OSLO Aug 17 Oil firm Det norske oljeselskap said its partner, Norwegian state controlled Statoil has found oil in the Geitungen prospect in the North Sea off Norway.

"Oil has been encountered and a core sample has been recovered. Drilling operations are ongoing and the final results from the well are thus not yet available," it said in a statement.

Statoil is the operator with a 40 percent stake, state-owned Petoro has 30 percent, Det norske has 20 percent and Lundin holds 10 percent.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Jason Neely)