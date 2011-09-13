(Recasts with production background and details)

OSLO, Sept 13 Norwegian oil company Statoil said it halted production at its Huldra platform in the North Sea on Tuesday after a brief fire was extinguished with no injuries.

"Production was shut as a matter of routine due to the fire. It will resume when the situation normalises," Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby told Reuters.

The company said fire broke out in an air compressor compartment at 1230 GMT and was extinguished 20 minutes later. It said none of the 19 people on the platform at the time was injured.

"Statoil's emergency response organisation was mobilised and the public rescue service alerted," the company said in a statement.

According to the Norwgegian Petroleum Directorate, Statoil and its license partners were expected to produce 1,000 barrels of oil per day at Huldra in 2011 and 0.46 billion cubic metres of gas for the year.

The field is located in the northern North Sea to the west of Mongstad.

In addition to Statoil, which has a 19.88 percent license interest, Huldra's license holders are ConocoPhillips with 23.34 percent, Total with 24.33 percent, Talisman with 0.5 percent and state-owned Petoro with 31.96 percent.

