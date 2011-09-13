OSLO, Sept 13 Norwegian oil company Statoil said it quickly extinguished a fire that broke out in an air compressor compartment on its Huldra platform in the North Sea on Tuesday, and no one was hurt.

"Statoil's emergency response organisation was mobilised and the public rescue service alerted," the company said in a statement.

The company said the fire was reported at 1230 GMT and was put out 20 minutes later. At the time, it said, there were 19 people aboard the platform, which is situated west of Mongstad.

(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)