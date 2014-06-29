(Adds comments from Statoil, details)

OSLO, June 29 Norwegian energy firm Statoil has put out most of the fire at the well pad in Monroe Country, Ohio, and impact on its shale gas production from the Marcellus area will be minimal, its spokesman said on Sunday.

Statoil, which entered the Marcellus area in 2008 through a partnership with Chesapeake Energy, has been supplying gas to New York since November last year.

The company said on Saturday evening that the fire had broken out at Eisenbarth well pad, involving surface equipment, and there were no injuries reported.

"Most of the fire has been put out. Some scattered fires remain," Statoil's spokesman Morten Eek said.

"Due to the fire, a handful of wells were shut down, but it will have a minor impact on the total production," he added.

The company has started investigation into the causes of the fire.

As of end Dec. 2013, Statoil held 611,000 acres (247,263 hectares) in the Marcellus area, with its own production averaging 85.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.