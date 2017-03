OSLO, June 9 Norwegian energy firm Statoil made a small gas discovery near its Aasta Hansteen field in the Norwegian Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Tuesday.

The well, 20 kilometres west of Aasta Hansteen, encountered a total gas column of about 70 metres and the firm estimates the find to be between one and three billion standard cubic metres of recoverable gas.

Statoil operates the licence with 40 percent while other shareholders include state holding firm Petoro (20 percent), Centrica (20 percent), Atlantic Petroleum (10 percent) and BASF subsidiary Wintershall (10 percent.) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)