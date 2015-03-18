OSLO, March 18 Norwegian energy firm Statoil
has made a gas discovery near the Aasta Hansteen field
in the northern part of the Norwegian Sea, the company said on
Tuesday.
"The Snefrid Nord discovery increases the resource base for
the Aasta Hansteen field development project by around 15
percent," Irene Rummelhoff, Statoil's senior vice president of
exploration Norway, said.
Preliminary calculations put the find at between five and
nine billion standard cubic metres (Sm3) of recoverable gas, the
Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said in a separate statement.
The discovery will now be further evaluated for future
tie-in to the Aasta Hansteen infrastructure, Statoil said.
The partners in the licence are Statoil with 51 percent,
Wintershall, the oil and gas arm of chemicals group BASF
, with 24 percent, OMV with 15 percent and
ConocoPhillips with 10 percent.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)