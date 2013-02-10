OSLO Feb 10 Norwegian gas output will be
reduced more than expected on Sunday, energy firm Statoil
said, after a fire at a gas processing plant cut
production a day earlier.
Norwegian production will be down by 22.5 million cubic
metres, about 7 percent of the country's exports on a normal
day, more than the 14.3 million cubic metres forecast earlier,
the firm said in a market message.
Output fell by 25 million cubic metres per day on Saturday
after production was partially shut at the Kaarstoe gas plant on
Norway's western coast because of an early morning fire.
The plant was expected to start back up on Sunday, gas
system operator Gassco said earlier.
Norway supplies about 20 percent of Europe's gas needs and
state-controlled Statoil is the nation's biggest producer.
Gas production soared in 2012 as Norway managed to take
market share away from Russia, and firms have been running their
production at capacity.