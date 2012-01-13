Dam crisis is wake-up call for aging California water system
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 13 In the mountainous folds of California lie hundreds of dams that played a vital role in making it America's wealthiest and most populous state.
OSLO Jan 13 Norwegian oil company Statoil said it has temporarily shut down production at its Snoehvit gas field in the Barents Sea after a water line ruptured at the onshore processing plant.
"We are working to clarify the cause of the water leakage and preparing the repair work, so that we can resume production quickly," Øivind Nilsen, production director for the plant, said in a statement.
The water line that broke was part of the plant's fixed fire-fighting system.
Average output from the plant, which liquefies gas from the field for ship transport, amounts to some 5.76 billion cubic metres per year. Technical problems have caused a series of shut-downs in the past year.
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 13 In the mountainous folds of California lie hundreds of dams that played a vital role in making it America's wealthiest and most populous state.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Shares in Noble Group Ltd leapt as much as 17 percent on Tuesday to the highest in eight months after the commodities trader confirmed it was holding talks on a possible strategic investment in the firm.