OSLO Jan 13 Norwegian oil company Statoil said it has temporarily shut down production at its Snoehvit gas field in the Barents Sea after a water line ruptured at the onshore processing plant.

"We are working to clarify the cause of the water leakage and preparing the repair work, so that we can resume production quickly," Øivind Nilsen, production director for the plant, said in a statement.

The water line that broke was part of the plant's fixed fire-fighting system.

Average output from the plant, which liquefies gas from the field for ship transport, amounts to some 5.76 billion cubic metres per year. Technical problems have caused a series of shut-downs in the past year.

