OSLO Jan 17 Statoil gas output is going to be reduced by additional 3.3 million cubic metres (mcm) per day on Thursday, putting the total outage at 10.8 mcm, the company said.

Norwegian company, which handles about 80 percent of the country's gas sales, said previously its output will be reduced by 7.5 mcm per day on Thursday.

Gas pipeline exports to Europe from Norway totalled 345 mcm on Thursday morning.