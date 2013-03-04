OSLO, March 4 Gas output from Norway's Statoil will be reduced by 5.6 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday, the oil firm said in a market message.

This comes on top of the previously announced reduction of 37 mcm per day from Royal Dutch Shell's Nyhamna plant, which processes gas from giant Ormen Lange field.

Norway gas supplies to Europe, including Britain, were at 246.3 mcm per day at 1600 GMT on Monday.