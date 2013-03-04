BRIEF-Charles Voegele: Sempione Retail filed claim regarding cancellation of outstanding shares
* Sempione Retail AG filed claim regarding cancellation of outstanding shares
OSLO, March 4 Gas output from Norway's Statoil will be reduced by 5.6 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday, the oil firm said in a market message.
This comes on top of the previously announced reduction of 37 mcm per day from Royal Dutch Shell's Nyhamna plant, which processes gas from giant Ormen Lange field.
Norway gas supplies to Europe, including Britain, were at 246.3 mcm per day at 1600 GMT on Monday.
LONDON, March 7 Tata Steel UK on Tuesday said it would close its final salary pension scheme to accruals from March 31 as a step towards resolving the future of its British operations.
