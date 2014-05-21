(Adds detail)

OSLO May 21 Norway's Statoil evacuated the Kaarstoe gas plant on Wednesday because of a leak, putting in doubt its return to production on Thursday after scheduled maintenance, Statoil and gas system operator Gassco said on Wednesday.

Norwegian gas exports to Europe fell sharply on Wednesday because of the maintenance work, sending British spot gas prices higher. Gassco scheduled a further output cuts for Thursday.

The leak, which was reported at 1019 GMT, took place inside a processing train that was already shut for maintenance but was expected to return to production on Thursday.

"The maintenance was supposed to finish today. It is difficult to say when production will resume ... This needs to be investigated and it takes time," Gassco spokesman Kjell Varlo Larsen told Reuters.

Other parts of the facility, however, continued to operate normally, even during the evacuation, and produced in line with customer nominations, Larsen added.

The unit was shut earlier on Wednesday, he said.

The facility, Norway's second biggest gas processing plant, has capacity of 88 million cubic metres per day and produces for exports to the rest of Europe.

Gassco is operator of the plant while Statoil is the technical service provider.

For a list of North Sea gas maintenance, please click: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Balazs Koranyi)