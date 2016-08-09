(Adds oil minister comments, detail)
Aug 9 Statoil
* Presents plan for development and operation of the
British-Norwegian Utgard natural gas, NGL and condensate field
in the North Sea
* Utgard field investment estimate NOK 3.5 billion ($413.99
million)
* Norway's Oil Minister Tord Lien told Reuters he expects
oil companies to submit additional plans by the end of 2016 for
development and operations of other offshore fields
* Statoil says Utgard scheduled to come on stream at the end
of 2019; in the plateau phase the field will produce
approximately some 7,000 sm3 per day of oil equivalent
(corresponding to 44,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day)
* Recoverable reserves are estimated at 56.4 million barrels
of oil equivalent
* Field was previously known as Alfa Sentral and will be
remote-controlled from the Sleipner A platform
* Will be developed as a subsea facility tied back to the
Sleipner field, where CO2 will be removed and stored in the
ground
* Around 60 percent of the resources are located on the
Norwegian continental shelf, according to Statoil
* Statoil had previously estimated investments in the field
to between 4 billion and 4.5 billion Norwegian crowns
* "The project illustrates how measures to improve
efficiency and productivity lead to new profitable field
developments. The petroleum industry is, and will remain,
Norway's most important industry for years to come," Tord Lien
said in a separate statement
* Operator Statoil holds 100 percent of the British part of
the Utgard field and 62 percent of the Norwegian license. Lotos
holds 28 percent of the Norwegian license, while Total
holds 10 percent
