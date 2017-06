OSLO, June 27 Statoil has received a permit to increase gas output from its biggest gas field Troll by 3 billion cubic metres (bcm) for the 2017 gas year, which starts on Oct. 1, the company said on Tuesday.

The production allowance was raised to 36 bcm from the current gas year's 33 bcm quota, the company added. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche)