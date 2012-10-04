(Adds background)

OSLO Oct 4 Statoil's gas production on the Norwegian continental shelf was reduced by another 19 million cubic metres (mcm) per day due to unplanned outage, the company said on Thursday.

The company reported earlier its output was to be reduced by 8 mcm per day, and the outage was expected to last for one day.

Statoil did not provide the duration for the latest outage or the installation affected.

Statoil produced 109.7 million cubic metres of gas per day in the second-quarter.

The company has to report outages according to the market transparency rules of the European Union, where its main customers are, though Norway is not an EU member state.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Keiron Henderson)