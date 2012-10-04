HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 22 at 9:26 p.m. EST/FEB 23 0226 GMT
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
OSLO Oct 4 Statoil's gas production on the Norwegian continental shelf was reduced by 8 million cubic metres per day due to an unplanned outage, the company said on Thursday.
The outage was expected to last for one day, Statoil said without providing further detail.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)
KODAIKANAL, India, Feb 22 In the early morning darkness, Devendran P. walks up a hill to a solar observatory in India's southern hill town of Kodaikanal, trudging the same path his father and grandfather walked in a century-old family tradition of studying the sun.