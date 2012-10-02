Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
OSLO Oct 2 Statoil said on Tuesday its gas production on the Norwegian continental shelf was reduced by 12 million cubic metres per day due to "decreased availability".
The company said the outage was to last for one day, without explaining the reasons or clarifying which production facility was affected.
Gas system operator Gassco said earlier on Monday that ramping up production at the Kollsnes plant, which processes gas for exports to Britain and continental Europe, would be delayed for one day until Wednesday.
Gassco is the operator of the plant while Statoil is the technical service provider.

TOKYO, Feb 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.
LONDON, Feb 24 "Volatility can be neither created nor destroyed, rather it transforms from one form into another," is a pretty fair summary of how the oil market works (with apologies to physicists).