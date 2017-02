OSLO, June 15 Norway's natural gas transport in the Gassled pipeline network will fall by 11 million cubic meters on Friday because of a bottleneck in the system, oil and gas firm Statoil said on its website.

Statoil said the unplanned fall in volumes would end at 0400 GMT on Saturday. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alison Birrane)