OSLO Oct 31 Norway's Statoil has decided to shut its tiny Glitne field offshore Norway after production has become uneconomical, it said on Wednesday.

"When Glitne came on stream in 2001, the intention was for it to produce for 26 months," Statoil said in a statement.

"Total production has amounted to 55 million barrels, which is more than double the original estimate," Statoil added.

Glinte was expected to produce 2,000 barrels of oil per day in 2012, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said earlier.

