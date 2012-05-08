OSLO May 8 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil
sees a risk that its 2012 production could come short
of its forecast, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
"As the guiding goes, there is still a somewhat higher
downside risk than on the upside," Chief Executive Helge Lund
told a news conference. "That is because we have taken out some
capacity, and in addition, there have been some delays."
The firm kept its production targets for 2012, which imply
an equity output of some 2 million boed, up around 3 percent
compared to equity production in 2010.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty ande Henrik Stolen)