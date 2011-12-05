* Transit of gas from other fields not affected -Statoil

* Heimdal usually produces 400,000 mcm of gas per day (Adds reason for shutdown, quotes from Statoil and safety watchdog, background)

By Gwladys Fouche

OSLO, Dec 5 Production at the North Sea Heimdal gas field has been shut over safety concerns since mid-November and it is unclear when it will restart, Norway's Statoil said on Monday.

The small Heimdal field in the North Sea produces some 400,000 standard cubic metres of gas per day and some 80,000 standard cubic metres of condensate per day.

Production from other fields transiting via Heimdal before it is piped to European markets, including gas from the Oseberg, Huldra, Skirne and Vale fields, was not affected by the shutdown, Statoil said.

"We are not satisfied with the methods used to verify the barriers in the wells," said Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby.

"There are no indication of any weakness in the barriers," he said, adding that it unclear when production at the field would restart.

The Norwegian state-owned firm has been under fire over its safety record in recent years, with one incident last year at North Sea field Gullfaks described as "very serious", with only luck preventing it from turning it into a major accident, according to the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway, Ptil.

The Norwegian oil safety watchdog initially classified the incident as a category 2 on a scale of severity that runs from 1 to 4, with 1 being the least severe type of incidents and 4 the most serious.

"We have had a meeting with Statoil on how they handle this situation. Statoil is working to verify the well barriers and we are following up on how they do this," said Oeyvind Midttun, a spokesman at Ptil.

The partners in the Heimdal field are Statoil (39.44 percent), Britain's Centrica (23.80 percent), France's Total (16.76 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro. (Editing by William Hardy)