* Transit of gas from other fields not affected -Statoil
* Heimdal usually produces 400,000 mcm of gas per day
(Adds reason for shutdown, quotes from Statoil and safety
watchdog, background)
By Gwladys Fouche
OSLO, Dec 5 Production at the North Sea
Heimdal gas field has been shut over safety concerns since
mid-November and it is unclear when it will restart, Norway's
Statoil said on Monday.
The small Heimdal field in the North Sea produces some
400,000 standard cubic metres of gas per day and some 80,000
standard cubic metres of condensate per day.
Production from other fields transiting via Heimdal before
it is piped to European markets, including gas from the Oseberg,
Huldra, Skirne and Vale fields, was not affected by the
shutdown, Statoil said.
"We are not satisfied with the methods used to verify the
barriers in the wells," said Statoil spokesman Ola Anders
Skauby.
"There are no indication of any weakness in the barriers,"
he said, adding that it unclear when production at the field
would restart.
The Norwegian state-owned firm has been under fire over its
safety record in recent years, with one incident last year at
North Sea field Gullfaks described as "very serious", with only
luck preventing it from turning it into a major accident,
according to the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway, Ptil.
The Norwegian oil safety watchdog initially classified the
incident as a category 2 on a scale of severity that runs from 1
to 4, with 1 being the least severe type of incidents and 4 the
most serious.
"We have had a meeting with Statoil on how they handle this
situation. Statoil is working to verify the well barriers and we
are following up on how they do this," said Oeyvind Midttun, a
spokesman at Ptil.
The partners in the Heimdal field are Statoil (39.44
percent), Britain's Centrica (23.80 percent), France's
Total (16.76 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm
Petoro.
(Editing by William Hardy)