OSLO Feb 25 Output at the modest Hyme field offshore Norway has begun a month earlier than expected, operator Statoil said on Monday.

Hyme, located in the Norwegian Sea, contains some 30 million barrels of oil equivalent and cost 4.5 billion crowns ($792.48 million) to develop. Output started on Feb. 25.

The partners in the field, aside from Statoil (35 percent), are Core Energy (17.5 percent), VNG (2.5 percent), Faroe Petroleum (7.5 percent), E.ON Ruhrgas (17.5 percent) and GdF Suez (20 percent).