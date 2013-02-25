UK's Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON, March 3 Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
OSLO Feb 25 Output at the modest Hyme field offshore Norway has begun a month earlier than expected, operator Statoil said on Monday.
Hyme, located in the Norwegian Sea, contains some 30 million barrels of oil equivalent and cost 4.5 billion crowns ($792.48 million) to develop. Output started on Feb. 25.
The partners in the field, aside from Statoil (35 percent), are Core Energy (17.5 percent), VNG (2.5 percent), Faroe Petroleum (7.5 percent), E.ON Ruhrgas (17.5 percent) and GdF Suez (20 percent).
LONDON, March 3 Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
* International add-on business, no overlap (Adds details, Nodal CEO, context)
NEW YORK, March 3 U.S. Treasury yields hit session highs before flattening while stocks were largely unchanged on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the Fed is set to raise its benchmark interest rate this month as long as economic data on jobs and inflation holds up.