* Norway energy minister to visit China at end of September

* Statoil may participate in UK's 2012 oil licensing round

* Confirms restart of development of fields suspended due tax (Recasts with Nobel, adds Statoil exec quotes, background)

By Gwladys Fouche

OSLO, Sept 8 Norway's Statoil hopes the visit to China by its energy minister will help ties between the oil firm and Beijing, which have suffered since last year's award of the Nobel Peace Prize to Liu Xiaobo, a top executive told Reuters.

Peter Mellbye, Statoil's head of international development and production, also said the firm would consider participating in Britain's 2012 oil and gas licensing round, as he confirmed a resumption of investments in two projects temporarily suspended due to the UK's introduction of an extra oil tax earlier this year.

Last year Statoil was in talks with Chinese oil firms to explore for shale gas and was hopeful it could announce a deal by the end of 2010. That announcement never came and it is unclear whether it ever will.

The awarding of the prize by the Norwegian Nobel Committee to Liu, serving an 11-year sentence for subversion, infuriated Beijing.

Asked whether he hoped the minister's visit would help Statoil's dealing with China, Mellbye said:

"I would hope so, absolutely. That there would be clarity and honest and good discussions, that is what I would hope for."

On Sept. 20-21 oil and energy minister Ola Borten Moe will participate to an international conference held in Beijing. According to Norwegian media reports, he is hoping that he can get a bilateral meeting with senior Chinese political officials.

If he did, it would be the first time since the announcement of the award that a Norwegian minister has a one-on-one meeting with a Chinese counterpart.

All top political bilateral meetings have been on hold since the announcement of the award in October 2010.

Mellbye said there had been no progress in talks between Statoil and Chinese oil firms over the sought-after shale gas deal.

"It is basically very quiet," he said.

A separate top Statoil executive previously told Reuters the Nobel award had hurt negotiations.

RESUMES INVESTMENTS IN UK HEAVY OIL FIELDS

Separately Mellbye said the firm was eyeing the 27th offshore UK oil licensing round for potential opportunities, a round that could begin in January 2012.

"We have definitely the intention of looking at these things," he said. "And if it is interesting, we will go for it."

The executive confirmed Statoil would resume the developments of two oilfields offshore Britain called Mariner and Bressay, with investments worth around 6 billion pounds ($9.6 billion) which had been suspended earlier this year due to the introduction of a tax hike on oil production.

London in March raised a supplementary tax charge on oil and gas production to 32 percent from 20 percent but later backtracked after an outcry from oil and gas firms.

"We have now a good basis for going forward," Mellbye said. "There was a genuine interest (from UK authorities) to understand the economic effect of the measures that were introduced at first," he said.

"There was a genuine interest to see what could be done to neutralise those, so as to make it possible to go ahead with the investments."

The North Sea fields, which have combined reserves of some 640 million barrels, contain heavy oil, which is more difficult to extract and refine than light crude oil and thus more expensive to develop.

Statoil will make an investment decision on Mariner at the end of 2012 and expects the field to be on stream at the end of 2016, while an investment decision on Bressay is expected towards the end of 2013, with first oil seen in 2017-2018. ($1 = 0.627 British Pounds)