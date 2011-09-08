* Norway energy minister to visit China at end of September
By Gwladys Fouche
OSLO, Sept 8 Norway's Statoil hopes the
visit to China by its energy minister will help ties between the
oil firm and Beijing, which have suffered since last year's
award of the Nobel Peace Prize to Liu Xiaobo, a top executive
told Reuters.
Peter Mellbye, Statoil's head of international development
and production, also said the firm would consider participating
in Britain's 2012 oil and gas licensing round, as he confirmed a
resumption of investments in two projects temporarily suspended
due to the UK's introduction of an extra oil tax earlier this
year.
Last year Statoil was in talks with Chinese oil firms to
explore for shale gas and was hopeful it could announce a deal
by the end of 2010. That announcement never came and it is
unclear whether it ever will.
The awarding of the prize by the Norwegian Nobel Committee
to Liu, serving an 11-year sentence for subversion, infuriated
Beijing.
Asked whether he hoped the minister's visit would help
Statoil's dealing with China, Mellbye said:
"I would hope so, absolutely. That there would be clarity
and honest and good discussions, that is what I would hope for."
On Sept. 20-21 oil and energy minister Ola Borten Moe will
participate to an international conference held in Beijing.
According to Norwegian media reports, he is hoping that he can
get a bilateral meeting with senior Chinese political officials.
If he did, it would be the first time since the announcement
of the award that a Norwegian minister has a one-on-one meeting
with a Chinese counterpart.
All top political bilateral meetings have been on hold since
the announcement of the award in October 2010.
Mellbye said there had been no progress in talks between
Statoil and Chinese oil firms over the sought-after shale gas
deal.
"It is basically very quiet," he said.
A separate top Statoil executive previously told Reuters the
Nobel award had hurt negotiations.
RESUMES INVESTMENTS IN UK HEAVY OIL FIELDS
Separately Mellbye said the firm was eyeing the 27th
offshore UK oil licensing round for potential opportunities, a
round that could begin in January 2012.
"We have definitely the intention of looking at these
things," he said. "And if it is interesting, we will go for it."
The executive confirmed Statoil would resume the
developments of two oilfields offshore Britain called Mariner
and Bressay, with investments worth around 6 billion pounds
($9.6 billion) which had been suspended earlier this year due to
the introduction of a tax hike on oil production.
London in March raised a supplementary tax charge on oil and
gas production to 32 percent from 20 percent but later
backtracked after an outcry from oil and gas
firms.
"We have now a good basis for going forward," Mellbye said.
"There was a genuine interest (from UK authorities) to
understand the economic effect of the measures that were
introduced at first," he said.
"There was a genuine interest to see what could be done to
neutralise those, so as to make it possible to go ahead with the
investments."
The North Sea fields, which have combined reserves of some
640 million barrels, contain heavy oil, which is more difficult
to extract and refine than light crude oil and thus more
expensive to develop.
Statoil will make an investment decision on Mariner at the
end of 2012 and expects the field to be on stream at the end of
2016, while an investment decision on Bressay is expected
towards the end of 2013, with first oil seen in 2017-2018.
