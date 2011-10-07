(Adds company comment)

OSLO Oct 7 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil said on Friday it would reduce production at the Grane oil field in the North Sea for three to six weeks due to a technical problem.

Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby told Reuters the volume of the reduction would be "significant" but would not elaborate.

"In connection with start-up after a scheduled maintenance and modification stop, a problem occurred on the injection compressor which is crucial to maintaining full production," Statoil said in a written statement.

The Grane field is expected to produce 135,000 barrels of oil per day in 2011, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.

Skauby said the economic effect of the production cut on Statoil was hard to predict.

"We will have to come back to that when we see how long it goes on," he said. "We would address it in the third-quarter report submission at the end of the month."

Statoil holds a 36.66 percent stake in the field, while ConocoPhilips has 6.17 percent, ExxonMobil 28.22 percent and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro 28.94 percent. (Reporting By Victoria Klesty)