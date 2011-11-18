LONDON Nov 18 Norway's Statoil
has bought a stake in an exploration block offshore Suriname
from Tullow Oil, adding to the list of international oil
companies entering what industry sources say could be a major
new production province in South America.
Statoil has bought a 30 percent interest in block 47, in
which London-based Tullow will retain a 70 percent stake.
Tullow has bought exploration rights to large swathes of
territory offshore French Guiana, Suriname and Guyana, hoping to
replicate its success in finding big fields offshore West
Africa.
The company believes the regions have shared geology
stemming from when Africa and South America were still connected
many millions of years ago.
In September, the theory was boosted when Tullow announced a
discovery offshore French Guiana. Royal Dutch Shell Plc
and France's Total had previously bought stakes in
that project from Tullow.
