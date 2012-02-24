OSLO Feb 24 Norwegian oil and gas firm
Statoil agreed to charter two new semisubmersible rigs
from Songa Offshore for $2.66 billion to operate in
mature fields offshore Norway, the two firms said on Friday.
The contract period is for eight years with options for
extensions for up to 12 years. The first unit is due for
delivery in early 2014 and the second in mid-2015, Songa said.
South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.
will build the rigs for $570 million per unit while
the drilling package will be delivered by Aker Solutions
.
One of the rigs, purpose-built for mature fields, will be
used on the Norne, Heidrun and Aasgaard licences, while the
second rig will be used for year-round operations in the Barents
Sea in Norway's Arctic north.
