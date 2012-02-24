OSLO Feb 24 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil agreed to charter two new semisubmersible rigs from Songa Offshore for $2.66 billion to operate in mature fields offshore Norway, the two firms said on Friday.

The contract period is for eight years with options for extensions for up to 12 years. The first unit is due for delivery in early 2014 and the second in mid-2015, Songa said.

South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. will build the rigs for $570 million per unit while the drilling package will be delivered by Aker Solutions .

One of the rigs, purpose-built for mature fields, will be used on the Norne, Heidrun and Aasgaard licences, while the second rig will be used for year-round operations in the Barents Sea in Norway's Arctic north.

