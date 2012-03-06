* Field seen at 400 million to 600 million boe
OSLO, March 6 Further test on Statoil's
Skrugard and Havis oilfields in Norway's Arctic north
confirmed an earlier resource estimate, the firm and the
National Petroleum Directorate said on Tuesday.
The find, the latest major discovery in a series for Norway,
the world's eighth-largest oil exporter, is estimated to hold
400 million to 600 million barrels of oil equivalent, in line
with a January estimate when state-controlled Statoil announced
the Havis find.
The find also confirms Statoil's status as one of the most
successful explorers in Norway's Arctic region as its Skrugard,
Havis and Snoehvit fields are among the very few big finds in
the area.
"We estimate a fair value of the Skrugard and Havis
discoveries at 1.0-1.8 crowns per share, assuming a mid point of
503 mmboe and 50 percent owner share net to Statoil," Swedbank
First Securities said in a note. "This value range does not
represent any change compared to our previous estimates."
Statoil is the operator in the licence with a 50 percent
share, while Eni holds 30 percent and state-owned
Petoro has 20 percent.
"We are currently considering several alternative
development concepts," Statoil added. "The reservoir engineering
work is mainly done in-house while we are in the process of
awarding several study contracts to engineering companies for
the subsea and platform installations."
The company earlier said it aimed to start production from
the field before the end of the decade.
Norway's oil and gas production has been declining since
2001 with finds becoming ever smaller until recently.
Following the discovery of Skrugard in April, Statoil and
Sweden's Lundin Petroleum discovered Johan Sverdrup in
the North Sea, which together could be the third-largest biggest
oil discovery made off Norway, with a potential of up to 3.3
billion boe in reserves.
Norwegian oil production is still expected to decline
overall but the recent discoveries are seen slowing the trend.
Statoil shares traded 0.2 percent lower at 0823 GMT,
outperforming a 0.6 percent fall in the OBX index.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Victoria Klesty; editing by
James Jukwey)