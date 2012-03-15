GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth peak, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct
* Hydrogen sulfide leaks at Statfjord C, no evacuation
* Daily output at Statfjord C is 25,000 boe (Adds detail on platform's output, extent of shutdown)
By Victoria Klesty
OSLO, March 15 Oil and gas output at the Statfjord C platform in the North Sea was shut on Thursday after a leak of toxic gas, halting its normal daily output of 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent, operator Statoil said.
A leak of hydrogen sulfide, a poisonous and flammable gas, was reported at 0939 GMT from the North Sea platform to Statoil's emergency centre, leading the 236-strong crew on the platform to board emergency lifeboats, which were not launched.
Close to two hours after the alert was raised, the firm said the situation was under control and the evacuation called off. All staff were accounted for and no injuries were reported.
"Production at the platform remains shut down," Statoil said in an update at 1337 GMT.
Statfjord C is one of three platforms producing oil and gas at the site. Output only at Statfjord C was shut down after the leak, said Statoil.
The Statfjord field as a whole produces some 140,000 barrels of oil and 6 million cubic metres of gas per day, according to the Statoil website.
The partners in the Statfjord field are Statoil (44.33 percent), Exxon Mobil (21.37 percent), Britain's Centrica (19.13 percent) and ConocoPhillips (15.17 percent). (Writing by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Jane Baird)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct
Feb 14 For nearly 50 years, the Oroville Dam has provided a water lifeline to residents across the state of California. But for the community in its shadow, the dam has been a source of contention and legal battles.
TOKYO, Feb 15 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) submitted plans on Wednesday to sell a total of 70 billion yen ($612 million) of bonds, its first sale since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.