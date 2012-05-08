* Q1 adjusted operating profit NOK 59.2 bln vs 53.4 bln seen
in poll
* Keeps 2012 production guidance
* Shares rise 1.1 pct
(Adds CEO, share, analyst, details)
By Victoria Klesty and Henrik Stolen
OSLO, May 8 Norwegian oil firm Statoil
stuck by its production forecast for 2012 after first-quarter
oil and gas output rose more than expected and said it was
optimistic about a new tie-up with Russia's Rosneft to
drill for oil in the Arctic.
Statoil sees its Arctic venture with Rosneft as a high-risk
project, but also as one with high potential and in line with
its international strategy, Chief Executive Helge Lund said.
"This is... in essence a deal that fits our exploration
strategy like a glove," Lund told a news conference. "It is a
high risk (project) in terms of geology and technology, but the
upside is big if we succeed."
The company announced the tie-up on Saturday in which
Statoil will look for oil in Russian Arctic waters thought to
contain 2 billion tonnes.
Lund told Reuters that in Statoil's experience, there were
always political risks involved when operating internationally,
but that Statoil was not a newcomer in Russia.
"The important thing for us is to acknowledge that the risk
is there no matter where you operate, and that you must do your
best to mitigate it," he said. "We have been (in Russia) for a
long time so we know how to operate there," he added.
He also said a proposal from President Vladimir Putin's
government, which outlined new rules for the development of
offshore oil and gas resources and offering tax breaks, was a
positive signal.
Statoil will be a minority partner with Rosneft in the
Russian firm's latest venture, which is modelled on deals struck
in the last month with U.S. oil major ExxonMobil and
Italian oil firm Eni.
Statoil has had a string of "high-impact" oil and gas
discoveries in the past two years, among these the Skrugard find
in the Arctic.
The state-controlled group kept its production guidance for
2012, but also warned there was a risk that output this year
could fall short of expectations. Statoil has frequently set
production targets that were revised months later.
"As the guiding goes, there is still a somewhat higher
downside risk than on the upside," Lund said. "That is because
we have taken out some capacity, and in addition, there have
been some delays."
Output growth is expected to come from new projects in the
period from 2014 to 2016, resulting in a growth rate of 2 to 3
percent for the period from 2012 to 2016.
In the first quarter, Statoil reported a
higher-than-expected increase in production from both offshore
Norway, where it generated 80 percent of its quarterly profit,
and internationally.
Oil and gas entitlement output in the first quarter rose to
1.970 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed).
Production was expected to rise to 1.881 million boed this
quarter, compared with 1.765 million boed in the same quarter
last year.
Start-up production at fields in Brazil and Angola, among
others, helped compensate for declining output from Statoil's
mature fields offshore Norway.
The firm's 2012 production targets imply an equity output of
some 2 million boed, up around 3 percent compared to equity
production in 2010.
"With a production 6 percent above our estimates and 3
percent above consensus, the uncertainty that they will deliver
is in our view reduced," DNB said in a morning note to clients.
Statoil's outlook is in terms of equity production, which
reflects the volume it would have received if its oil and gas
contracts gave the rights to a share of production equivalent to
its share of expenditure.
The group's adjusted operating profit for the quarter rose
to 59.2 billion crowns ($10.21 billion) - its highest ever
quarterly profit - compared with 47.2 billion crowns a year ago
and above expectations for 53.4 billion crowns in a Reuters
poll.
Net profit fell 4 percent to 15.4 billion crowns in the
quarter, hit by lower fair values on derivatives contracts and
tax expenses. Analysts expected a net profit of 14.8 billion.
Shares rose 1.1 percent at 0725 GMT, outperforming a 0.4
percent rise in the Oslo benchmark index
($1 = 5.7996 Norwegian crowns)
(Editing by David Cowell. Editing by Jane Merriman)