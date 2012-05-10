* Johan Sverdrup development plan by end 2014
* Getting partners to agree "greatest challenge"
* To explore more in Arctic around Skrugard
BERGEN, May 10 Statoil expects
production at its giant Johan Sverdrup oil field off Norway, one
of the biggest oil discoveries last year, to start in the fourth
quarter of 2018, it said in its first public timeline for
development.
Norwegian state-controlled Statoil will select a development
concept by the end of 2013 and plans to submit a development
plan by the end of 2014 for the field that was earlier estimated
to hold 1.7-3.3 billion barrels of oil.
"The greatest challenge related to this field may be to get
the partners to agree on the how the resources are distributed
within it," Oeivind Reinertsen, Johan Sverdrup's project
director, said on Thursday.
"We're the only ones holding a similar stake in each of the
two parts. The four others have incentives to argue in favour of
their own interests."
Statoil and Stockholm-listed oil minnow Lundin
discovered Johan Sverdrup last year and the two firms
are drilling several more test wells this year.
Statoil has a 40 percent stake in one of the licenses that
makes up Johan Sverdrup while state holding firm Petoro has 30
percent, Det Norske 20 percent and Lundin 10
percent.
In the other block, Statoil has 40 percent, Lundin holds 40
percent and Maersk has 20 percent.
The Norwegian Petroleum directorate, which initially aimed
to update its resource estimate in the first half of this year,
has pushed back its update to the end of 2012.
Lundin drilled a dry well earlier this year, dampening some
hopes for the field, but subsequent appraisal wells were
successful.
Johan Sverdrup was one of the biggest successes for Statoil
in a year it made several high impact discoveries.
To capitalise on its momentum, the firm said it would launch
an aggressive exploration campaign in the Arctic north, near its
Skrugard field, another huge recent discovery.
It will drill in four prospects, with initial work starting
in December and completion by early summer 2013, it said.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomatis, Terje Solsvik and Balazs
Koranyi; Editing by Mark Potter)