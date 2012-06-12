* Statoil and Sinochem buy Peregrino FPSO
* Parties agree not to disclose value of deal
* BW Offshore to take over as operator
* Maersk says no impact on its financial results
(Adds details, quotes, background)
OSLO, June 12 Norwegian oil company Statoil
and China's Sinochem agreed to buy the Peregrino
floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel from
Maersk, the companies said on Tuesday.
The parties did not disclose the terms of the deal, which
was the result of a tanker conversion project begun in 2007 that
involved over $1 billion in investment, the companies said.
The vessel, with storage capacity of 1.6 million barrels of
oil, is working in the Campos Basin off Brazil where Statoil and
Sinochem are partners in the Peregrino field.
It produced well over 15 million barrels during its first
year of operation.
"We had an option to buy the ship by 2016, and we decided
that it was a good time to do that as Maersk is reviewing its
strategy," Statoil spokesman Bard Glad Pedersen said.
The head of Maersk FPSOs, a unit of Danish shipping and oil
group A.P. Moller-Maersk, said the sale was part of efforts to
optimise the company's business and portfolio, which could
include divestments if the timing and conditions are right.
"Maersk Peregrino is a very well performing unit and the
sale to Statoil and Sinochem represents an opportunity with the
right timing and the right buyer," Stig Hoffmeyer, CEO of Maersk
FPSOs, said in a statement.
Contractor BW Offshore will take over operation of
the FPSO after a transition period of about six months, Statoil
said.
The transaction is expected to be completed during the third
quarter 2012, Maersk FPSOs said and added: "The gain from the
transaction will not have an impact on the A.P. Moller-Maersk
Group's result."
Maersk FPSOs still owns two other FPSOs. In addition, it has
one floating gas, storage and offloading unit and one jack-up
production module.
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; additional reporting by John
Acher in Copenhagen; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)