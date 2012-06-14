* Find is 3 trillion cubic feet of gas
By Helena Soderpalm and Balazs Koranyi
OSLO, June 14 Norwegian oil firm Statoil
discovered another big gas deposit off Tanzania,
putting it within reach of having the gas needed for a project
analysts say could cost over $10 billion to develop.
Statoil and ExxonMobil found 3 trillion cubic feet
(Tcf) gas in the Lavani well 2,400 meters under the sea, and
added 1 Tcf of gas to the nearby Zafarani discovery, giving them
around 9 Tcf of gas, Statoil, the block's operator said on
Thursday.
"We would need another Lavani to feel comfortable we have
the gas for commercial development," Tim Dodson, Statoil's
exploration chief told Reuters. "But I expected more gas."
"The Tanzanian government's expectation that development
would start in seven years is not completely unreasonable,"
Dodson added.
The discovery confirms East Africa's status as one of the
world's fastest growing gas hubs with the U.S. Geological Survey
estimating that 253 trillion cubic feet may lie off Kenya,
Tanzania and Mozambique, relatively close to Asia's lucrative
LNG markets.
Anadarko Petroleum earlier estimated its reserves
off northern Mozambique at 50 trillion cubic feet while Eni
said its neighbouring exploration block may have 52
trillion cubic feet of gas.
"This is a highly significant discovery for Statoil," Trond
Omdal, an analyst at Arctic Securities said.
"It would cost at least $10 billion to develop the field,
and gas would not come to the market sooner than after 2020."
Dodson said Statoil would almost certainly opt for some sort
of liquefied natural (LNG) gas solution but declined to provide
a development cost estimate.
"Developing this will be quite a challenge given that in
East Africa, like in Tanzania and Mozambique, there's limited
infrastructure in place," Dodson said. "So it's going to take a
little bit longer than if we had the infrastructure in place."
He added that Statoil was now in the process of securing
rigs and making plans for further exploration activity.
"We estimate a value of the discovery plus the upgrade on
the Zafarani discovery of NOK 1.3 per share," Swedbank First
Securities said in a note. "We assume a fair share price
reaction would be NOK 0.8-1.0 per share," it added.
The discovery confirms Statoil's recent track record for
solid upstream success after it has made big finds in the mature
areas of the North Sea, the Arctic Barents sea, in Brazil and
Tanzania.
Statoil operates the licence on 5,500-square-kilometre Block
2 on behalf of Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation and
holds a 65 percent stake while ExxonMobil Exploration has 35
percent.
Statoil shares were little changed 135.8 crown a shares at
0842 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by James
Jukwey and Elaine Hardcastle)