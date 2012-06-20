OSLO, June 20 Statoil expects its North American oil and gas production over the next years to more than triple by 2020, exceeding 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day, the Norwegian company said on Wednesday.

The state-controlled company, which increased its global capital spending to $17 billion this year, is betting the development of shale oil in the United States will help raise its output by a third over the next decade.

Average production from Statoil's U.S. and Canadian fields was 149,000 boe per day in the first quarter, up 75 percent from the first quarter of 2011. The company cited the Leisner oil sands development in Canada and a ramp-up of production from U.S. projects in shale and tight oil as major reasons for the increase.

"The resource base in North America has grown well above 6 billion boe, representing around 30 percent of Statoil's total resource base," said Bill Maloney, head of Statoil's business area for Development and Production in North America. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Jane Baird)