* Picks up 3.26 pct of Snoehvit from Hess; no price given

* Swaps 2 percent of Hild field for Total's 2.5 pct Valemon stake (Adds stake sizes, Statoil comment, background)

OSLO Nov 4 Norwegian oil heavyweight Statoil said on Friday it would increase its stake in two gas fields off the coast of Norway and that it sees "many" more deals to come as it pursues growth in its home waters.

It bought Hess' 3.26 percent stake in the Barents Sea Snoehvit field, onshore processing plant and adjacent production licences for an undisclosed sum, bringing Statoil's stake to 36.79 percent.

"This acquisition is a new step in building our position in the Barents Sea, an area that is expected to be of significant importance to Statoil in the future," Executive Vice President Øystein Michelsen said in a statement.

It also gained Total's 2.5 percent share in the Valemon gas field in the North Sea in a swap for Statoil's 2.0 percent share in the nearby Hild gas field, raising the Norwegian company's Valemon stake to almost 67 percent.

"The Norwegian continental shelf holds many inorganic growth opportunities through acquisitions, divestments and swaps of existing fields," Michelsen added.

Last year, Norway and Russia set aside 40 years of debate and settled on a north-south economic boundary in the central Barents Sea.

"Statoil regards this as a natural increase and consolidation in a Statoil-operated asset in a core area on the Norwegian continental shelf with an interesting upside," the company said.

Other partners at Valemon, which is expected to begin production in late 2014, are state-owned Petoro with a 30-percent share and Enterprise with 3.225 percent.

With Hess gone from Snoehvit, Statoil's partners there will be Petoro at 30 percent, Total at 18.4 percent, GDF Suez at 12 percent and RWE Dea at 2.81 percent.

Snoehvit began producing in 2007, and now turns out an average of some 5.76 billion cubic metres of gas per year. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)