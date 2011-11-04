* Picks up 3.26 pct of Snoehvit from Hess; no price given
* Swaps 2 percent of Hild field for Total's 2.5 pct Valemon
stake
(Adds stake sizes, Statoil comment, background)
OSLO Nov 4 Norwegian oil heavyweight Statoil
said on Friday it would increase its stake in two gas
fields off the coast of Norway and that it sees "many" more
deals to come as it pursues growth in its home waters.
It bought Hess' 3.26 percent stake in the Barents
Sea Snoehvit field, onshore processing plant and adjacent
production licences for an undisclosed sum, bringing Statoil's
stake to 36.79 percent.
"This acquisition is a new step in building our position in
the Barents Sea, an area that is expected to be of significant
importance to Statoil in the future," Executive Vice President
Øystein Michelsen said in a statement.
It also gained Total's 2.5 percent share in the
Valemon gas field in the North Sea in a swap for Statoil's 2.0
percent share in the nearby Hild gas field, raising the
Norwegian company's Valemon stake to almost 67 percent.
"The Norwegian continental shelf holds many inorganic growth
opportunities through acquisitions, divestments and swaps of
existing fields," Michelsen added.
Last year, Norway and Russia set aside 40 years of debate
and settled on a north-south economic boundary in the central
Barents Sea.
"Statoil regards this as a natural increase and
consolidation in a Statoil-operated asset in a core area on the
Norwegian continental shelf with an interesting upside," the
company said.
Other partners at Valemon, which is expected to begin
production in late 2014, are state-owned Petoro with a
30-percent share and Enterprise with 3.225 percent.
With Hess gone from Snoehvit, Statoil's partners there will
be Petoro at 30 percent, Total at 18.4 percent, GDF Suez
at 12 percent and RWE Dea at 2.81 percent.
Snoehvit began producing in 2007, and now turns out an
average of some 5.76 billion cubic metres of gas per year.
(Reporting by Walter Gibbs; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)