OSLO Nov 8 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil
said on Tuesday it had shortlisted suppliers to provide
the technology for a major carbon capture scheme, a technology
seen as key to mitigate climate change at Norway's Mongstad oil
refinery.
Norwegian authorities said in March it would delay to 2016 a
decision to finance the top carbon capture project, once
described by the country's prime minister as Norway's
"moonlanding" project, in a reference to the United States's
Apollo space programme in the 60s and 70s.
Statoil said Mitsubishi Heavy Industries , Alstom
, Siemens (SIEGn.DE), Aker and the
Huaneng-CERI Powerspan joint venture had been selected
for the scheme.
"Successful results in the technology qualification program
should allow for a concept selection including selection of
technology in (the) first half of 2014," Statoil said.
(Reporting By Victoria Klesty; editing by James Jukwey)