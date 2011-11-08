OSLO Nov 8 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil said on Tuesday it had shortlisted suppliers to provide the technology for a major carbon capture scheme, a technology seen as key to mitigate climate change at Norway's Mongstad oil refinery.

Norwegian authorities said in March it would delay to 2016 a decision to finance the top carbon capture project, once described by the country's prime minister as Norway's "moonlanding" project, in a reference to the United States's Apollo space programme in the 60s and 70s.

Statoil said Mitsubishi Heavy Industries , Alstom , Siemens (SIEGn.DE), Aker and the Huaneng-CERI Powerspan joint venture had been selected for the scheme.

"Successful results in the technology qualification program should allow for a concept selection including selection of technology in (the) first half of 2014," Statoil said. (Reporting By Victoria Klesty; editing by James Jukwey)