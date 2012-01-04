(Recasts with more quotes, background, details)
* Sees first oil at giant N.Sea find end-2017
* Upbeat about 2020 output goals after find
By Gwladys Fouche and Henrik Stolen
OSLO, Jan 4 The European debt crisis is
taking its toll on energy demand but so far has not altered
plans by Statoil, Europe's second-largest gas supplier,
to invest and expand its output, the Norwegian energy company
said on Wednesday.
The firm, which made a giant oil discovery in the North Sea
in 2011, said the find would help affirm its goal to boost its
oil and gas output by a third to 2.5 million barrels of oil
equivalent (boe) per day by 2020.
"It is obvious that the economic crisis in Europe affects
many of the markets Statoil operates in," Oystein Michelsen,
Statoil's head of production and development in Norway, told a
news conference.
Michelsen, who did not specify which countries were most
affected, said the company was in a better shape to deal with
the crisis than it was for the crisis of 2008/2009.
"We tend to say that the world economy must become really
bad before we start changing our investment and industrial
activity," he said.
In 2011 Statoil made a giant oil discovery in the North Sea,
which could hold as much as 3.3 billion boe and could be the
third-bigget find ever made off the Nordic country.
The find may produce as much as 800,000 barrels per day - a
level equal to Qatar's oil output - and has boosted the
company's confidence that it can achieve its production targets
for 2020, Michelsen said.
"When we look at 2011 there are good reasons to be much more
optimistic than 12 months ago," said Michelsen. "We feel that
last year's discoveries give hopes to reach our ambitions for
2020."
Statoil now expects the find to start production at the end
of 2017. It said in October it expected that to happen sometime
in 2017.
In order to increase output by a third, Statoil must expand
its activities outside its homebase while maintaining oil and
gas production in Norway at above 1.4 million boepd in 2020, the
level it produced in 2010.
Oil and gas production in Norway, which currently accounts
for about half of the company's total, has been on the decline
since 2001.
"Up until 2020 the company will maintain its current level
of production on the Norwegian continental shelf, which means
(we need to have) new production of between 600,000 and 700,000
barrels per day," said Michelsen.
Statoil is the operator of Aldous, also known as Aldous
Major South, with a 40 percent interest. Its partners are
state-owned Petoro with 30 percent, Norway's Det Norske
with 20 percent and Sweden's Lundin with
10 percent.
The partners in Avaldsnes, which is in a different production
license than Aldous but is connected to it, are operator Lundin
(40 percent), Statoil (40 percent) and Maersk Oil, a unit of
Danish shipping giant Maersk (20 percent).
(editing by Jane Baird)