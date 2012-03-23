* High-potential N.Sea well is dry, Statoil disappointed

OSLO, March 23 Norway's Statoil has drilled a dry well in an oil prospect it had high hopes for and has made a small oil find in the North Sea, the company and Norwegian authorities said on Friday.

Separately, a major oil find in the Arctic made by the company may contain an extra 350 million barrels of oil reserves, Norwegian daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Friday.

Statoil had hoped that the Crux prospect in the mature North Sea could be a so-called "high-impact" well - that it might contain more than 250 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in total or give 100 million boe to Statoil.

"The Crux prospect did not contain hydrocarbons," Statoil said in a statement.

"It is always disappointing not to find oil when we had expectations," said company spokesman Ola Anders Skauby. "At the same time we knew there was a high risk with this prospect."

Instead, Statoil made a small find under the Oseberg field that is estimated to hold between 12 and 18 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The partners in the small oil find are Statoil (49.30 percent), Total (10 percent), ExxonMobil (4.70 percent), ConocoPhillips (2.40 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (33.60 percent)

BIG ARCTIC OIL FIND MAY BE BIGGER

Further north, in the Arctic, a major oil find made by Statoil last year could hold more oil and gas than earlier expected, according to financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv.

The Skrugard oil find - so far estimated to contain between 200 and 300 million barrels, with a potential to hold up to 500 million barrels - boosted the interest of oil firms in the Norwegian Arctic when it was discovered last year.

Italy's Eni is a partner in the field.

New figures presented by Statoil at a recent meeting suggested Skrugard may potentially hold an extra 350 million barrels, individuals present at the meeting told the paper.

"What was presented by Statoil were the possibilities for up to 350 million barrels extra in the license (and) production of first oil in 2018," Kjell Giaever, a project leader with oil organisation Petro Arctic who was present at the meeting was quoted as saying by the paper.

The paper said it had spoken with other individuals present at the meeting who confirmed the figures claimed.

Statoil declined say whether the paper's figures were correct.

"We cannot confirm any figures because we have not made further drilling," Statoil's Skauby told Reuters. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Joachim Dagenborg)