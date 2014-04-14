* Positive on subsea technology, unlike Shell
* Upbeat on U.S. shale, unlike BP and Shell
* Welcomes terms offered by Britain on shale gas
By Gwladys Fouche and Jane Barrett
BERGEN, Norway, April 14 Behind the scenes
competition between energy projects is hotting up at Statoil
, adding another layer of savings as it cuts costs to
deliver more value to shareholders, a senior executive said.
Norway's energy giant was the first among its peers to
promise specific cost cuts as the oil and gas industry goes into
a new phase of protecting margins.
"International oil companies today, compared to a decade
ago, have capital spending more than 400 percent higher, and the
production is just 2 percent higher. We have asked ourselves:
'where is the money gone?'" said Lars Christian Bacher,
Statoil's head of development and production international.
Statoil in February said it would slash its spending by $5
billion in 2014-2016 so it could pay more to shareholders, an 8
percent reduction against earlier plans.
Until then it had been a major capex spender. It ploughed
much of the $18 billion it earned since 2010 from selling
producing fields, pipelines and its retail chain to fund an
aggressive global expansion of exploration and production and
now has more finds than it can put into production in the next 6
years.
"That is perhaps something that not many think when looking
at Statoil from the outside, but having more projects than you
actually need to deliver ... drives the level of competitiveness
internally," Bacher told Reuters.
"All the asset managers want their asset to be sanctioned
and be developed. ... Now there is more fierce competition ...
it is not that vivid from the outside, but from the inside it
is," he said in an interview.
Bacher became Statoil's head of international activities in
2012 after 23 years at the firm. He has headed platforms off
Norway and helped develop Statoil's controversial oil sands
project in Canada.
A key driver of cutting costs is the use of technology.
While new technologies can cost a lot to develop, they can save
more over the lifetime of a project - a balancing act that is
tricky to get right when new kit becomes available.
Last week, Shell abandoned a novel subsea compressor project
due to rising costs and complexity but Bacher
said such technology would be "a game changer" as it is cheaper
than using platforms and made it possible to take out more oil
from a field than by conventional means.
"It also makes it easier to get access to even deeper
water," he said.
Statoil is also reviewing the way it is doing business with
suppliers, slowing down exploration in the Arctic and delaying
development projects to find more cost-effective solutions.
Bacher said there had been an inflation of costs for raw
material, wages and too much focus on boosting production rather
than profitability.
"ROCE (return on capital employed) is back on the agenda,"
he said.
Internal competition to sanction development projects -
which involves finding the best solution to take out the oil and
gas after a discovery is made and commission suppliers - does
not necessarily mean uncompetitive ones would be put up for
sale.
"It is still nice to have them in your inventory because you
might use them later," said Bacher.
MEXICO AND SHALE
Statoil is expanding outside Norway to find more oil as
production falls on its home turf.
Mexico is opening its offshore to oil companies in an effort
to boost production and has been changing the terms it offer
international companies. Bacher reserved judgement on whether
the terms were competitive.
"It remains to be seen. There is some clarity that will come
in a couple weeks' of time from the authorities," he said.
On U.S. shale, which has boosted the fortunes of smaller
energy firms but not the biggest such as BP and
ExxonMobil, Statoil remained upbeat. It is present in
all of three geological formations, the Bakken in Montana, the
Eagle Ford in Texas and the Marcellus on the Eastern Seaboard.
BP said last month it would spin off its U.S. shale assets
into a wholly owned unit in order to boost competitiveness,
while Shell is in the process of selling 700,000 acres in Texas
and Kansas following a review of its assets.
"All three formations are low on the cost curve, which means
you will always prevail in a competitive environment. The cost
of drilling wells, and the number of days it takes to drill
wells has been reduced with some 25-50 percent," he said. "The
beauty of it is that we are still early in the learning curve."
Regarding Britain's efforts to develop shale gas, Bacher
welcomed its efforts to create competitive terms for energy
firms.
"What is happening in the UK is what is needed," he said. He
declined to be drawn further as to whether Statoil would be
interested in exploring for British shale gas.
(Editing by William Hardy)