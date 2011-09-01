ANALYSIS-As coal shortfall looms, miners enjoy unexpected boom
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
OSLO, Sept 1 The chief financial officer of Norway's Statoil (STL.OL), Torgrim Reitan, told an oil and gas conference held in the Norwegian capital:
* Says expects net debt to drop by the end of the year to 10 percent
* Says recent discoveries off Norway still make it necessary to open new areas for exploration
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 9 Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp said on Thursday it was growing more confident that long-term stability is returning to the oil industry, and it expects to charge higher fees for its rigs if oil prices recover further.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 A potential increase in gasoline taxes in several U.S. states could put a dent in demand at the pumps and mark another setback for a market already flooded with excess fuel.