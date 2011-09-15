OSLO, Sept 15 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil said on Thursday it and and its partners in the Troll licence will invest 11 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.93 billion) in two new compressors at the Troll A platform in the North Sea.

The compressors will enable the production of gas from the field all the way until 2063, it said.

Statoil hold a 30.58 percent stake in Troll, while its partners are Petoro (56 percent), Shell (RDSa.L) (8.10 percent), Total (3.69 percent), ConocoPhillips (1.62 percent). ($1 = 5.696 Norwegian Krones) (Reporting By Victoria Klesty)