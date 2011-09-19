OSLO, Sept 19 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil
has awarded Aibel a contract for modules and
modifications for two new pre-compressors on the Troll A
platform in the North Sea.
The value of the contract is estimated at 2.7 billion
Norwegian crowns ($483 million), the firm said.
Statoil said last week it and and its partners in the Troll
licence will invest 11 billion crowns in two new compressors at
the Troll A platform, which would enable the production of gas
from the field all the way until 2063.
Statoil hold a 30.58 percent stake in Troll, while its
partners are Petoro (56 percent), Shell (RDSa.L) (8.10 percent),
Total (3.69 percent), ConocoPhillips (1.62
percent).
($1 = 5.590 Norwegian Krones)
