OSLO, Sept 19 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil has awarded Aibel a contract for modules and modifications for two new pre-compressors on the Troll A platform in the North Sea.

The value of the contract is estimated at 2.7 billion Norwegian crowns ($483 million), the firm said.

Statoil said last week it and and its partners in the Troll licence will invest 11 billion crowns in two new compressors at the Troll A platform, which would enable the production of gas from the field all the way until 2063.

Statoil hold a 30.58 percent stake in Troll, while its partners are Petoro (56 percent), Shell (RDSa.L) (8.10 percent), Total (3.69 percent), ConocoPhillips (1.62 percent).

