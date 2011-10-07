OSLO Oct 7 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil
said on Friday production at the Grane field in the
North Sea would be reduced in the coming three to six weeks due
to a technical problem.
"In connection with start-up after a scheduled maintenance
and modification stop, a problem occurred on the injection
compressor which is crucial to maintaining full production,"
Statoil said in a statement.
The Grane field is expected to produce 135,000 barrels of
oil per day in 2011, according to the Norwegian Petroleum
Directorate.
Statoil holds a 36.66 percent stake in the field, while
ConocoPhilips has 6.17 percent, ExxonMobil 28.22
percent and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro 28.94 percent.
(Reporting By Victoria Klesty)