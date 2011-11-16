OSLO Nov 16 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil has won exploration rights in two areas of the Flemish Pass Basin offshore Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada, the firm said on Wednesday.

Statoil will be the operator in both licenses with a 50 percent stake, while its partners Chevron and Repsol have 40 and 10 percent respectively.

"This offers promising growth opportunities near our Mizzen discovery, deepens our exploration portfolio in the region, and supports Statoil's ambition of building material positions in new offshore clusters," Erik Finnstrom, senior vice president for Exploration North America in Statoil, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)