OSLO Aug 29 Norwegian oil company Statoil (STL.OL) has made a small discovery of oil and condensate in the North Sea, the country's oil directorate (NPD) said on Monday.

The well was drilled 16 kilometres northeast of the Sleipner East field.

"The licensees will evaluate the discovery together with other nearby discoveries," NPD said.

The partners in the license are Statoil with 59.6 percent, Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) with 30.4 percent and Total (TOTF.PA) with 10 percent.

